Iowa State soccer fell against the Oklahoma Sooners in yet another close match on Sunday on a rainy afternoon in Ames. The game ended 1-0 as the Cyclones record now stands at 4-11 as they have one more game left in the regular season.
The first half was a stalemate although there were a lot of chances created. The Sooners were able to fire off eight shots with four on target in the first half to the Cyclones' 2. Molly Feighan of the Sooners had all four shots on target for her team in the first half as she was all over the Cyclones defense.
The second half saw more of the same as the match remained 0-0 until the final minute of the game. The Sooners were even more of an attacking threat as they recorded 11 shots and the Cyclones also were knocking on the door with six shots in the second half.
In addition to the Sooners 11 shots in the second half, they also had six corners, which ultimately came to nothing, but displayed how much they were in the Cyclones’ half in the final 45 minutes of the game.
In the 89th minute, a cross whipped in to the Cyclones box went off of the post past a diving Silkowitz and Bri Amos was able to tap the ball into the back of the net for the Sooners win.
Prior to the 89th minute winner, Silkowitz had pulled off some acrobatic saves to keep the Cyclones in the match but it was not enough to see them go to overtime. Silkowitz finished with 11 saves on the day as she did her best to keep her team in the match.
The Cyclones will now travel to Manhattan, Kansas, as they are set to face off against Kansas State in the final game of the regular season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.