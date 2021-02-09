The Iowa State Cyclones fell Tuesday night to the Oklahoma Sooners as the team was able to find their shot toward the end of the game. The game ended 67-61, as the Cyclones record now falls to 12-8 (8-5 Big 12) as the season comes close to an end.
The front-court duo of Ashley Joens and Kristin Scott along with Aubrey Joens led the way in scoring for the Cyclones as they were the sole three in double-digit scoring.
Ashley Joens finished with a total of 20 points with Aubrey finishing with 17 and Scott with 14.
The team struggled early on as they started off 0-5 field goals. They were able to later find their rhythm in the second half but were unable to find their shooting touch in the fourth quarter.
The team finished 9-35 from beyond the arc but were able to go on a bit of a run in the fourth quarter to close the gap against the Sooners. While the Cyclones were able to chip away at the lead toward the end of the game, they were scoreless for more than 2 minutes, which hurt their chances of a comeback.
Oklahoma guard Madi Williams was also a problem for the Cyclones as she scored 27 points and the Cyclones were unable to find an answer for her.
The Cyclones also went 40 percent from the free-throw line, which hurt them in the long run, seeing as if they converted from the strife, they may have been tied with the Sooners. While it is tough to tell if the outcome would’ve been different if the team converted their free throws, it certainly is a factor to think about.
The Cyclones will hope to bounce back from this close loss in its next game at home against TCU.
Iowa State will face TCU at 7 p.m. at Hilton Coliseum as the Cyclones will play their second-to-last home game of the regular season.
