The Iowa State soccer squad fell to TCU in a 1-0 defeat after seeking their first back-to-back wins since the 2018-19 season.
The Cyclones gave up a penalty in the first half which they could not bounce back from given the solid defense from TCU. TCU also controlled most of the possession in the first half which bolstered their attack.
TCU shut out the Cyclones for the first time since the 2017-18 season and improved their record to 2-1.
The Cyclones had opportunities to score but ultimately couldn’t find the back of the net. The best opportunity to score came from Courtney Powell in the second half when she saw her shot get blocked by a TCU defender and her follow-up effort curl wide.
The goal for TCU came in the 30th minute after sophomore Kenady Adams caught the leg of senior Yazmeen Ryan in the box.
Ryan then stepped up to take the penalty and put it past sophomore goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz.
This loss brings the Cyclones overall record to 1-3 this season with their next game against the University of Oklahoma next Friday. The Cyclones next meeting against Oklahoma will kick-off at 7 p.m. as the Cyclones look to bounce back from this defeat.
