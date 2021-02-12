The Iowa State Cyclones will hope to defeat the TCU Horned Frogs in their second meeting with the team Saturday after a loss last time to the Oklahoma Sooners.
The Cyclones had a rough shooting night overall against Oklahoma, as much of the team couldn’t get anything going, but they hope to turn that around when they face the Horned Frogs.
The Cyclones' starting freshmen had a tough night on offense in their last game, as the trio of Lexi Donarski, Emily Ryan and Kylie Feuerbach combined for just 10 points, but Iowa State Head Coach Bill Fennelly believes the three will bounce back against TCU.
“They had a tough night, you can’t sugarcoat it, they know it,” Fennelly said. “But they’ve been really good all year long, and I think this team has had a solid year in many ways, and you have to credit the freshmen for a lot of that. It was not their best night and one that they’ll like to forget, but there's a lot more that they’ll want to remember, and hopefully they’ll bounce back stronger, I have no doubt they’ll play well.”
In their last meeting with TCU, the Cyclones won in a 91-68 win, but Fennelly believes at this point in the season, it will be a much different game than last time.
“It’s like two different teams, two different seasons; it just seemed forever ago,” Fennelly said. “[TCU has] great maturity and they’re coming off a really good win against Kansas State, so I know they’re going to be ready to go.”
The Cyclones will face TCU at 7 p.m. Saturday at Hilton Coliseum and will be available to stream on ESPN+ via Big 12 Now.
