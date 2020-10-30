The Iowa State soccer team saw defeat on senior night in its last home game of the season. It faced a struggling Kansas State team, whose record improves to 2-6 after their 2-0 victory.
The Cyclones, who dominated possession and dictated the tempo all game, conceded twice off of two counter attacks.
The Cyclones recorded a total of 20 shots with six on target to Kansas States’ 10 shots with three on target. In addition, they had more chances from set pieces having taken eight corners to Kansas States one.
The first half ended 0-0 as the Cyclones had the majority of opportunities but, Kansas State took their chances in the second half to turn the momentum around.
The first goal came from a counter attack in the 51st minute as Kansas State pushed the ball up the field and played an over the top through ball to Senior midfielder Brooklyn Entz.
Entz then tucked the ball away in the bottom right corner past Cyclones goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz
The second goal came in the 76th minute as Entz scored again after being played in behind, taking on two defenders and then having a shot which went through the hands of Silkowitz.
Despite being the dominant team for the majority of the game, the one moment that Kanas State scored their first goal changed the momentum for the Cyclones. They were unable to create many more big chances and respond with the time that was remaining.
The Cyclones record now sits at 2-6 with one game remaining in the season. This also extends their losing streak to three games as they head into their final game against the University of Kansas.
The Cyclones final game of the season will see them face the University of Kansas away next Friday. The game is set to kick-off at 7 p.m. and is available to stream on ESPN+ via Big 12 Now.
