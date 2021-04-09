In her first ever outdoor race for Head Coach Martin Smith, freshman Jannette Scharft impressed for Iowa State track and field on Friday.
Scharft would go on to win the women's steeplechase, and it wasn't close.
She would post a time of 10:36.26, which is a new meet record for the Jim Duncan Invitational and puts her at the No. 5 spot all-time in Iowa State History.
In the men's 1,500-meter run, the Cyclones would go 1-3, and have five runners in the top 7.
Leading the group was redshirt freshman Gable Sieperda.
Sieperda would finish with a time of 3:52.72, and teammate Jeffrey Pederson would follow closely behind with a time of 3:54.02.
Finally, in the Abby Caldwell would come away with the victory in the women's 1,500-meter run.
The senior from Waverly, Iowa would finish with a time of 4:27.79.
