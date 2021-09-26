Iowa State men's golf team sits in third place after a solid team effect in Day 1 on Sunday. The Cyclones did not have one team member place in the top-11 but still have a score of two over par.
Luke Gutschewski is tied for 9th with 1-under-par, Frank Lindwall is tied for 14th with an even score. Nate Vance ends his night with being tied for 24th with a score of 1-over-par, Lachlan Barker is tied for 37th with 2-over-par and Ricky Costello is 3-over-par.
The freshman, Gutschewski, leads the way for the team with shooting a 37 in the front nine and a 34 in the back nine. He ended his last hole with a birdie to score a 71 in total. The team's total score is 290 which after one day only trails Sam Houston and Illnois State.
Iowa State has 57 pars, 16 birdies and one eagle; that eagle came from Costello. Lindwall hit three straight birdies at one point to put him in the top 10 before ending his night tied for 14th.
The Cyclones will tee off Monday morning starting at 10:40 a.m. on the first hole. They will play along side Illinois State and Sam Houston State.
