The Cyclone hockey team was able to beat the Jamestown Jimmies on the ice by a score of 3-2 on Saturday in an overtime victory. The victory moves the Cyclones to 2-0 to start the Fall 2020 season.
Cyclone hockey got on the board first as Austin Keil and Justin Paulson set up Ray Zimmerman for the goal roughly halfway through the first period. The Jimmies were able to battle back as Jordan Kromm evened the score at one with 13:20 left in the middle frame.
As the 2nd period was coming under two minutes to go, Jamestown's Gage Thompson assisted Aidan Potas with a score, giving the Jimmies a 2-1 advantage heading into the final frame.
The 3rd period had just begun when Everett Bestland scored his 2nd goal of the weekend and evened the score at two with still 19 minutes to go in the period. Both teams were eager to come out on top as the third period was filled with aggressive action.
The clock winded down in regulation with the score still even, taking the game to overtime. The three on three action was intense but short-lived as just two minutes into the overtime period, the Cyclone's Stuart Pearson knocked the puck in and gave them their second win of the young season.
