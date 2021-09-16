The Iowa State Cyclones are back to winning ways after a narrow 1-0 victory over the Creighton Bluejays Thursday. The Cyclones record now stands at 3-4 as they now prepare to face South Dakota on Sunday afternoon.
The Bluejays started on the front-foot having registers five shots with three on target in the opening 20 minutes and forcing three saves from Cyclones goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz. Silkowitz was able to keep the ball out of her net with an acrobatic double save which saw the ball go off of the post as she was able to collect afterward.
After organizing her defense following the Bluejays attempts on goal, the Cyclones looked much more comfortable on the ball. They were able to get forward more easily and created the chance which shifted the momentum of the game in their favor given the Bluejays needed to try and come back from the deficit.
Senior Brooke Miller drove the ball down the right wing and whipped in a low driven cross which freshman Clara Thimstrand got on the end of and directed into the net. That goal came in the 35th minute and marked Thimstrand's first goal of her Cyclones career.
Following the Cyclone’s goal, the Bluejays created their fair share of opportunities in the second half but the Cyclones stayed solid in the back and were able to contain the Creighton attacks.
The Cyclones had a few more opportunities to score in the second half but could not capitalize on their chances. The team finished the game with one shot on target and that shot being the game winning goal.
Overall it was a solid performance from both sides but the Cyclones were able to get the edge on the Bluejays to earn the win.
The Cyclones now will look ahead to Sunday as they face South Dakota before they begin conference play the following week.
The match against South Dakota will kick-off at 1 p.m. as the Cyclones hope to earn back to back wins before Big 12 play begins.
