Iowa State traveled on Saturday to Norman in search of its second-straight regular-season win against the Sooners. But the win didn't come.
The Cyclones (6-4) were trying to avoid a second straight loss, while Oklahoma (9-1) looked to take the next step in returning to the Big 12 Championship Game.
The game started with two very different offensive drives. Iowa State took it all the way down to start the game using 11 plays to score a Breece Hall touchdown, his 23rd straight game with a rushing score.
Then, Caleb Williams took it 74 yards on the second play of the Sooners' first drive to knot the game at seven apiece.
The game remained that way through most of the first half. Iowa State was aided by a rare miss from Gabe Brkic. Oklahoma drove all the way down the field but the missed field goal prevented them from taking the lead.
Constant pressure on Brock Purdy eventually caught up to him and the Cyclones, as Jalen Redmond of Oklahoma scooped up a Brock Purdy fumble to put the Sooners up 14-7 just before halftime.
Purdy was 15 of 18 for 115 yards in the first half, and his running back, Breece Hall, added 48 yards on 10 carries through the first 30 minutes.
After Oklahoma went up 21-7 thanks to a methodical Sooner drive, Hunter Dekkers came in to replace Brock Purdy. On Dekkers' second play in the game, he threw an interception right into the hands of Delarrin Turner-Yell.
Iowa State was sputtering on offense through most of the second half, and they used a fake punt by Andrew Mevis that gained them over 20 yards to set themselves up in Sooner territory.
A tremendous catch by Breece Hall on fourth down set up a touchdown pass from Hunter Dekkers to Chase Allen from 13 yards out to make it a 21-14 with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter.
It was Dekkers' second touchdown pass of the season, the first going to Tarique Milton against Iowa.
The two teams traded three-and-outs midway through the fourth quarter, then Oklahoma used a steady diet of Kennedy Brooks to get into the red zone and eventually go up 28-14 with five minutes to go.
Purdy would come back into the game and drive his team down the field to pull within seven once again, this time with just under three minutes to go in the game.
Iowa State got the ball back with 1:46 remaining, but were halted just outside the red zone and the Sooners used kneel downs to end it.
Iowa State fell to 6-5 overall and 4-4 in the Big 12 with one game remaining against TCU on Black Friday.
