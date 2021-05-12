The Iowa State women's golf team was unable to qualify for the NCAA championship event after finishing in 14th out of 18 teams at the Stanford Regional in Stanford, California on Wednesday.
The Cyclones finished the event with a three-round score of 888 (296-297-295).
Liyana Durisic led the team through the final round, scoring one stroke under par (70). Durisic landed in a tie for 36th place to finish the event.
Taglao Jeeravivitaporn finished one stroke behind Durisic after entering the final round with the same score. A total score of 219 placed Jeeravivitaporn in a tie for 38th.
Stanford cruised to victory at the regional event, beating the second place team by 30 strokes. Stanford's finished with a three-round team score of 824.
Iowa State Scores
T36. Liyana Durisic - 218 (73-75-70)
T38. Taglao Jeeravivitaporn - 219 (73-75-71)
T45. Amelia Grohn - 221 (75-70-76)
T84. Charley Jacobs - 232 (75-81-76)
T86. Joy Chou - 234 (77-77-82)
