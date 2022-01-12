The Iowa State wrestling team made it two-for-two in 2022 on Wednesday evening, defeating visitors California State Bakersfield at Hilton Coliseum. The No. 11 Cyclones won all 10 of their matches for the second consecutive match, and now own a dual meet record of 5-1 as the Big 12 schedule approaches.
Kysen Terukina kicked things off in the first matchup of the meet by defeating Roadrunners junior Edie Flores on decision by a score of 7-2. The Ewa Beach, Hawaii, native, who is currently ranked 24th nationally in his weight class, recorded a takedown in each of the three periods to improve his season record to 12-0.
After CSUB forfeited their matchup in the 133-pound division, senior Ian Parker recorded his 82nd career victory at 141 pounds over Roadrunners sophomore Angelo Martinoni. In a battle of ranked-wrestlers, the No. 11 Parker was able to put away the 24th-ranked Martinoni after recording two big reversals in the second and third periods, and won on decision 6-2.
No. 23 Jarrett Degen got off to a fast start in the 149-pound matchup against Josh Brown. The Belgrade, Montana native led 8-0 after the opening period, registering two near-falls and a takedown in the first three minutes alone. Degen went on to 12 more points against Brown and won on technical fall 20-5.
Reigning NCAA Champion David Carr continued his winning ways in the 157-pound weight class by pinning CSUB's Brock Rogers at the 4:25 mark. Carr initially led the match 15-3, and was eventually able to get Rogers on his backside to extend his match winning streak to 43-straight.
Austin Kraisser recorded his second dual meet win of the season at 165 pounds, and earned another three points for the Cyclones over Roadrunners junior Augustine Garcia. Kraisser, who went 5-0 at the David H. Lehman F&M Open on Jan. 7, built up a 5-0 lead heading into the final period. Garcia responded with five points of his own in the final two minutes, but Kraisser was able to record a big two-point takedown and took the match on decision 8-5.
Redshirt sophomore Julien Broderson continued Iowa State's winning streak in the 174-pound division with his first dual-meet victory over Albert Urias. The Davenport native won on decision 4-1 after recording an early takedown and improve to 8-3 on the season.
No. 8 Marcus Coleman recorded the second pin of the night for the Cyclones with a victory over Jacob Hansen. After almost pinning his opponent towards the end of the first period, Coleman got his revenge at the 3:30 mark to record his 15th pin as a Cyclone.
Sophomore Yonger Bastida continued his impressive start to the season with another technical fall win over Josh Loomer at 197 pounds. Bastida put the pressure on early, building up a 12-0 lead after the first five minutes of action, and continued his flurry of point-scoring to record a 20-5 victory. Bastida now boasts a 9-1 record so far this season.
Sam Schuyler closed out the dual meet in the heavyweight division with a 14-6 major decision victory over Bakersfield's Jacob Seider. Schuyler registered three takedowns in the first period to keep Seider at bay for the remainder of the match, and recorded the final four points of the evening.
Iowa State will begin the Big 12 season on Friday, when they will take on the Cowboys of Wyoming in Laramie, Wyo. at 8 pm CST. The match will be streamed live on Flowrestling.
