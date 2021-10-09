Iowa State swimming and diving started its season 1-0 Saturday by defeating Northern Iowa 183.5-113.5.
The victory was number 125 for Cyclone head coach Duane Sorenson.
The Cyclones bested the Panthers in 12 of 16 events.
In the three-meter dive, Joscelyn Buss placed first and scored a new personal record of 272.02.
Iowa State swimmers took the top four places in the 100-yard breaststroke. Senior Lehr Thorson took the win with a time of 1:04.73.
The Cyclones dominated the 200-yard breaststroke as well by taking the top three places. It was senior Emily Haan taking the win with a 2:25.26 just ahead of Thorson and sophomore Alaina Breitbach.
Freshmen Carley Caughron and Winter Craig both swam well in their first events at Iowa State. Caughron tied for first in the 50-yard freestyle with Northern Iowa's Faith Larsen.
Craig took second in the 200-yard butterfly over her teammates Lucia Rizzo in third and Mallory Miller in fourth.
Iowa State competes next at South Dakota State on Oct. 15 and at South Dakota on Oct. 16.
