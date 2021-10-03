The Iowa State Cyclones snapped their three game losing streak as they were able to defeat the Kansas Jayhawks 1-0 on Sunday. The Cyclones record has now improved to 4-6 as the team looks to build on their form for the rest of the season.
The game was fairly even as the Cyclones record seven shots to the Jayhawks six with both teams recording four shots on target.
While it was an even match, possession seemed to favor the Cyclones as they were constantly in the Jayhawks half for the majority of the game.
The first and ultimately winning goal came in the first half after a beautiful build up from the Cyclones.
Freshman Lauren McConnell drove the ball into the box where she showed great composure to hold up the ball and not let up possession. McConnell then found Mira Emma with a back-heel in the box and Emma smashed the ball past the Jayhawks goalkeeper.
That goal was another display of what the Cyclones are capable of when they are playing at their best in the attacking third.
Following the goal the game was a back and forth affair of chances as each team was able to create space and opportunities but neither let up a goal.
While the second half was more of a stale-mate, both teams put a shift in and the Cyclones will be proud of this performance and win.
The Cyclones will now look ahead to their next match against the Texas Longhorns. The Longhorns are 6-3-3 and currently 2-1 in the conference headed into the match on Friday.
The Cyclones will face the Texas Longhorns on Friday evening with kick-off scheduled for 7 p.m.
