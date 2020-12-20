Iowa State men’s basketball returned to Hilton Coliseum on Sunday following a road loss to West Virginia.
The Cyclones got back into the win column for the second time this season after hosting and beating the Jackson State Tigers 60-45.
Jackson State started out the game hot, going on a 7-0 run to get ahead of the Cyclones, but struggled to shoot the ball from there on out.
The Cyclones pulled ahead with about 14 minutes left in the first half and didn’t look back for the remainder of the game.
Redshirt senior forward Solomon Young and senior guard Jalen Coleman-Lands led the charge in scoring for the Cyclones, with both of the seniors being the only ones to score in double digits.
Young led the Cyclones in points, scoring 18 points off an 8-14 performance from the field and making both free throw attempts. Young also recorded eight rebounds and four blocks.
Coleman-Lands was right behind him, scoring 16 points and shooting ⅖ from three point range and 6/12 from the field.
As a team, Jackson State shot 14-58 (24.1 percent) from the field and 2-12 (16.7 percent) from beyond the arc, as compared to Iowa State shooting 22-49 (44.9 percent) from the field and 4-13 (30.8 percent) from beyond the arc.
The Tigers were led by senior guard Tristan Jarrett, who recorded 18 points, shooting 2-8 from three, 4-18 from the field and 8-8 from the charity stripe. Jarrett also recorded six rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals.
Up next for the Cyclones is Chicago State, which will tipoff at noon Tuesday at Hilton Coliseum and will be streamed through Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.