The Iowa State Cyclones extended their win streak to three after a close win against the Baylor Lady Bears on Saturday night. The 75-71 win improves their record to 9-4 (5-1 Big 12) and gives the team momentum for their next game at home against Oklahoma.
This win marks only the second time ever that the Cyclones have defeated the Baylor Lady Bears in back-to-back meetings. The last time the Cyclones were able to do with was in 1997 and 1998.
The Cyclones started quickly by going on a 15-0 run in the first quarter to help set the tempo of the game early on. Despite the fast start, Baylor was able to go on a run themselves to bring the game back within single digits.
Come halftime, the game was within six points with the Cyclones leading thanks to another balanced scoring night from the team.
Ashley Joens led the way in scoring yet again with 27 points, Lexi Donarski finishing with 17 and Emily Ryan with 15. Kristin Scott also made her return back to the starting lineup after sitting out last game and ended the night with eight points and eight rebounds.
For the Cyclones, it was a matter of getting to the free throw line and responding on each possession which kept them in the lead for a majority of the game.
The Cyclones went 13-17 at the free throw line and were able to consistently make shots each time the Lady Bears would make a shot. Though the Cyclones couldn’t establish a big lead, they were able to hold the lead until the final buzzer.
With their third straight win the Cyclones will hope to build on this in their upcoming game against the Oklahoma Sooners. The Sooners have had a slow start to the season as their record sits at 4-5 and the Cyclones will hope to take advantage of their shaky start.
The Cyclones will face the Sooners on Tuesday evening with tip-off scheduled for 6:30 on ESPN+ via Big 12 Now.
