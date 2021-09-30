The Iowa State soccer team had its match against Oklahoma State postponed on Thursday evening due to inclement weather in the area.
The Cowgirls were leading the Cyclones 1-0 with 23:37 left in the second half when lightning forced play to be stopped for an initial 30 minutes. The weather situation ultimately resulted in the match to be postponed until further notice.
Oklahoma State started out the match strong, with fifth year senior Hannah Webb scoring the opening goal of the match in the 25th minute off of a cross from outside of the 18-yard box by fellow fifth year senior Kim Rodriguez.
The Cowgirls controlled the first half from the get-go, as they entered the break with a 4-1 advantage in shots-on-goal. The second half saw about 22 minutes of action before the aforementioned lightning delay.
As of this time, there has been no set time or date for the restart. The Iowa State soccer team will make an announcement regarding the situation when an update is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.