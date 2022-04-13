Every series is huge going forward for Iowa State softball, with the Big 12 Conference having all seven of its softball teams ranked in the top-100 of the NCAA RPI.
In a conference with the nation’s best teams, it's time to perform, Iowa State Head Coach Jamie Pinkerton said.
Iowa State will next face Texas Tech in a three-game series beginning Thursday at the Cyclone Sports Complex in Ames.
Pinkerton’s team has aspirations to be the first in Iowa State history to reach back-to-back NCAA tournaments. To accomplish that goal, Pinkerton said, standing in a crowded Big 12 landscape is important.
“They [Iowa State] know what’s ahead of them,” Pinkerton said. “They’re working to strive towards that.”
In terms of overall record, Iowa State is fifth in the conference standings. Having played one less series than four teams in the field, Iowa State has the worst conference winning percentage.
After losing three games to Oklahoma in blowout fashion at home, Texas Tech will be hungry for a win, Pinkerton said. And with a second-year coach building culture and a talented transfer, Iowa State will fight some battles and the Red Raiders.
Texas Tech is 19-19 overall and sit two places ahead of Iowa State on the Big 12 standings.
Texas Tech pitcher Kendall Fritz leads the team in innings pitched. The transfer from Nevada’s pitching record of 11-7 ranks fourth in the conference in wins. With 10 complete games, Fritz pitches an earned run average of 3.18.
Texas Tech Head Coach Sami Ward and the Texas Tech coaching staff joined the team in 2021. The Red Raiders did not make the NCAA tournament in 2021, but Ward and her staff ended the season with a win over No. 10 Texas at the Big 12 tournament.
Iowa State will continue its first home stand of the season Thursday. After playing its first 35 games on the road, Iowa State is currently 1-3 in home games.
Iowa State defeated No. 6 Oklahoma State at home Saturday behind a pitching effort from Saya Swain. Swain struck out ten batters and Iowa State won 3-1. The Cyclones handed the Cowgirl ace Kelly Maxwell her first pitching loss of the season.
The Cyclones lost the next game of the double-header and Oklahoma State evened the series.
Then in the series finale, Iowa State committed seven errors to allow Oklahoma State to extend its lead. All of Iowa State’s errors came in the final two innings, and with the series on the line, Oklahoma State exploded for nine runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
“Physical errors are going to happen,” Pinkerton said. “The ones that kill you are the mental mistakes.”
Before the flurry of defensive mistakes, Iowa State was within striking distance of a series win. The score was 2-1 in favor of Oklahoma State entering the fifth inning.
Preventing multiple errors is a matter of mindset, Pinkerton said.
In the final game against Oklahoma State, four unearned runs came on back-to-back plays, the second of which was a throw home that careened off an Oklahoma State runner and into right field. Three unearned runners scored on that play.
“Even though you made a mistake, you just got to want the ball in that situation to help your team and help your teammates,” Pinkerton said. “The next pitch, the next game, the next inning, is all a new opportunity.”
Iowa State’s series with Texas Tech will begin 4 p.m. Thursday at the Cyclone Sports Complex. Games will continue at 4 p.m. on Friday and at noon on Saturday.
