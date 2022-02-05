The Cyclones finished their time at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational on Saturday with men competing in the shot put and 200-meter dash.
To begin the day, Joven Nelson, James Ezeonu and Zach Kraft each competed in the 200-meter dash. Nelson finished with the best time out of the three having clocked in at 22.33 followed by Ezeonu with 22.44 and Kraft with 24.11.
The final event the Cyclones participated in was the men’s shot put where Kraft and Jack Vetsch competed. Kraft ended with a distance of 12.87 while Vetsch had a distance of 12.73.
The Cyclones are back in Ames Friday for the Iowa State Classic.
