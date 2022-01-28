The Iowa State Cyclones traveled to Fayetteville, Ark., to compete in the Razorback Invitational as day one of the competition wrapped up this evening. The Cyclones sent multiple athletes to compete as it was a busy day for the team.
In the Pentathlon events, Cyclone Sydney Willits had a busy day as she competed in each of the events which include the 60m hurdles, high jump, shot put, long jump and 800m run.
Willits began in the 60m hurdles where she finished in ninth with a time of 9.11. Following that event Willits put up a career best 1.62m in the high jump event which had her placed ninth in the pentathlon.
In her shotput debut Willits posted a distance of 9.37m, earning her 488 points for the event. She then went on to record a personal best distance of 5.55m in the long jump event as she placed 10th heading into the final event, the 800m run.
In the final event Willits finished with a time of 2:35.17 and placed 10th overall with a total of 3478 points.
Day one of the men's heptathlon saw Thai Thompson and Jack Vetsch compete together as they placed ninth and 13th respectively with events set to resume on Saturday.
Both athletes had some solid performances as Thompson posted a best effort of 6.86, for the long jump event and Vetsch put up a distance of 12.12 in the shot put.
The field events also had Emily March, Antonella Creazzola and Danielle Hoyle compete as March placed third with a personal best of 17.53. Hoyle who has been performing well over the last few weeks threw for 16.93m and Creazzola finished with a distance of 17.25m.
The Cyclones also had men competing in the men’s weight throw as three athletes were registered. Michah Walker, Jonathan Gannon and Joseph Ryan each competed and performed well.
Gannon finished with the highest distance and a season best of 16.86m followed by Walker with 15.37m and Ryan with 14.67m.
The meet was capped off with the men’s distance medley as Iowa State finished in seventh with a time of 9:46.07
The Cyclones will continue Saturday with day two set to begin at 11 a.m.
