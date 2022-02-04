Day one of the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational wrapped up and the Cyclones sent a few athletes to compete. While there weren’t many Cyclones participating in day one of the invitational, the athletes still put together some impressive performances.
Both James Ezeonu and Jack Vetsch competed in the Men’s 60-meter hurdles and finished with impressive times. Ezeonu finished in 14th with a time of 8.48 and Vetsch finished shortly after with a time of 8.54.
Following the hurdles, the Men’s 60-meter dash saw Zach Kraft compete and finish with a time of 7.47.
The women’s 400-meter dash followed shortly after, and Bria Barnes ran a great time which saw her finish in third place. Barnes ran a 55.50 and continued her great season so far with that event.
In the men’s 400-meter dash the Cyclones had Joven Nelson run and he was able to finish in 16th. Nelson ran a time of 50.18 and was not too far off of finishing within the top-10.
Those events wrapped up the night for Iowa State as they will look forward to day two on Saturday which begins at 11 a.m.
