The Iowa State Track and Field team resumed action Friday as they took part in the Graduate Classic hosted by Nebraska. This is the first event since before the winter break for the Cyclones as they will be competing against 13 other teams in the competition.
During day one of the competition, the Cyclones first had athletes Thai Thompson and Sydney Willits compete in the men's and women’s 60-meter hurdles. Thompson finished in sixth place with a time of 8.67 while Willits placed third with a time of 9.02.
Willits also competed in the women’s long jump where she finished in sixth place with a diatcue of 5.58m.
Thompson also competed in the men’s high jump where he finished in 15th with a distance of 1.90m. In the men’s long jump Trent Hamerski finished with a distance of 4.03 as he placed 18th.
The women's weight throw saw three Cyclones finishing within the top 10 as Antonella Creazzola, Danielle Hoyle and Emily March finished in fifth, sixth and seventh place. Creazzola finished with a distance of 17.91m, Hoyle with 17.85m and March with 17.45m.
In the men's 1,000-meter run, Chad Johnson finished in third place with an impressive time of 2:26.21.
The men's 400 also saw a Cyclone finish in third place as Frank Hayes came in with a time of 49.60. Chase McPherson also competed and finished in 19th with a tie of 53.43.
Six Cyclones competed in the men’s mile as Thomas Pollard, Quinton Orr, Gable Sieperda, Nate Mueller and Noah Kohut-Jackson each put up impressive times.
Pollard finished in third with a time of 4:11.57, Orr in fourth with a time of 4:12.12, Sieperda in fifth with a time of 4:12.77, Mueller in seventh with a time of 4:16.49 and Jackson finished in 24th with a time of 4:31.67.
Two Cyclones, Jonathan Gannon and Micah Walker, competed in the men’s weight throw event where they finished in 16th and 19th. Gannon finished in 16th with a recorded distance of 16.54m and Walker cam win 19th with a distance of 15.31m.
The Cyclones will continue with the remaining events on Saturday morning as they wrapped up an eventful day one of the Graduate Classic. The second half of the competition will begin at 11:45 a.m. with the women's 60-meter hurdles kicking the day off.
