The Iowa State softball team will head to St. Louis to compete in the Billiken Bash over the weekend.
They will take on Saint Louis three times throughout the entire tournament and it being the only team the Cyclones will match up against.
They play Saint Louis once on each day. Starting times are at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, 1:00 p.m. Saturday and 12:00 p.m. Sunday.
This weekend’s tournament will be the team’s final non-conference before starting their Big 12 play beginning on March 26. The Cyclones went 3-1 last weekend at the Missouri Tournament, falling to No. 17 Missouri.
Iowa State is 19-5, making it the second-best 24 game start in their program history.
The Cyclones offense is ranked No. 2 nationally in doubles (43) and No. 7 in runs scored (161).
Sami Williams continues to stay on fire, being currently ranked 9th in career doubles in NCAA history.
She is already the all-time leader in home runs (59), doubles (72), RBI (159) and runs scored (181) for the Cyclones.
Williams is also just seven hits away from being Iowa State’s all-time hits leader.
