Preseason expectations are high for the Iowa State Cyclones — just ask the voters of the AP top-25, who unveiled their preseason top-25 poll on Monday.
Iowa State is slotted at No. 7 in the AP preseason top-25, the highest ranking in the preseason AP poll ever. The previous high for the Cyclones in the AP preseason poll was No.20 ahead of the 1978 season.
The top-10 ranking isn't new for the program, after the Cyclones were No.8 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll on August 10.
Oklahoma is the highest-rated Big 12 team in the poll at No.2.
The Cyclones are coming off one of the best seasons in their history after going 9-3 with their first Big 12 Championship game appearance and victory over Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl. Iowa State ranked No.23 in the AP preseason poll before the 2020 season.
Iowa State opens the season at home against Northern Iowa on Sept. 4 at 3:30 p.m. The game will be available on ESPN+.
