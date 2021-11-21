The No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones were back home Sunday at Hilton Coliseum to take on the 0-3 Southern Jaguars. The Jaguars remained in Iowa after an 87-67 loss to the Hawkeyes on Wednesday.
Looking for their first 4-0 start since the 2018-19 season, the Cyclones got out to a much better start in the first quarter than their first three games. Southern made its first basket just over three minutes into the period, and Iowa State built up a 12-4 lead before the first media timeout.
Senior transfer Beatriz Jordão got her first action of the season after dealing with an ankle injury, and she demonstrated exactly what the team needs from its post players with a rim-to-rim run in transition that resulted in an easy layup assisted by Emily Ryan. At the end of the first, Iowa State was on top 24-10.
The lead ballooned to 20 by the midway point of the second quarter, and a big part of that was Iowa State’s hot three-point shooting. Shooting 50 percent from beyond the arc as a team, Ryan was putting everyone in great spots with her passing while accounting for all of the team’s seven assists. Jordão continued to provide solid minutes, and the Cyclones went to the locker room with a 45-22 lead.
Aubrey Joens continued to show why she has moved into the starting lineup in the third, scoring eight points in the quarter and continuing to outrebound opposing players much bigger than her. On top 70-37 at the end of the third, it was mostly substitutes that saw time in the fourth.
Iowa State shot 48 percent from the floor and 47 percent from three point range while holding the opponent to 29 percent on field goals and 24 percent from beyond the arc. With the final score at 96-55, it was Aubrey Joens who had yet another career night for the Cyclones.
Finishing with a career-high 21 points just a few days after having a career-high of 18 against Drake, Joens also tied her career-high for rebounds, with nine.
Joens wasn’t the only one to have a career day, as Ryan stuffed the stat sheet with nine points, six rebounds, and a career-high 13 assists.
Ashley Joens, Lexi Donarski and Nyamer Diew also scored in double figures, with 16, 15 and 13, respectively.
The Cyclones will head to Florida later this week to participate in the Gulf Coast Showcase, with their first matchup coming against Charlotte on Friday.
