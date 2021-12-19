Following a week that was all about the student part of being a student-athlete, it was back to basketball Sunday evening for No. 12 Iowa State.
Facing off against the 2-7 Prairie View A&M Panthers in the final non-conference game of the season and the final game of 2021, it was all Cyclones from the very start.
Getting out to a quick 9-0 lead in the first quarter, Iowa State built the lead up to 14-2 before the Panthers called a timeout. Following the timeout, that exact run was nearly replicated as Iowa State ended the quarter on top 29-4.
Emily Ryan paced the team in the first, contributing nine points and six assists while playing her typical hard-nosed defense.
It was more of the same in the second, as Iowa State won the quarter 36-7 and went to the locker room with a 65-11 lead.
Just about every single statistic was incredibly lopsided, including Iowa State shooting 55 percent from the floor to Prairie View A&M’s 16 percent. The Panthers also hadn’t made a shot from beyond the arc, while the Cyclones were shooting 14 of 26.
Ryan had a double-double of 12 points and 12 assists at the half, and Lexi Donarski was leading the team with 18 points. The Joens sisters combined for 27 points and 11 rebounds.
The second half was simply a formality, as the Cyclones were able to empty the bench for a large portion of the fourth quarter and cruised to a 108-39 victory.
Maddie Frederick made the team’s 19th three of the game late in the fourth, which tied the school record.
Multiple players stuffed the stat sheet, with Donarski scoring 26 points in 26 minutes, Ryan scoring 12 points and dishing out 15 assists, Ashley Joens scoring 19 points and grabbing 10 rebounds and Aubrey Joens scoring 18 points and contributing 10 rebounds.
Morgan Kane and Beatriz Jordão each snatched 10 rebounds, and Nyamer Diew celebrated her birthday by scoring 12 points and grabbing five rebounds as she returned to the lineup from injury.
Iowa State ends non-conference play 11-1, and they will have an extended break before beginning Big 12 play against West Virginia on Jan. 2.
