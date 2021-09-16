The Iowa State soccer team finished their four-game home-stand on a high note Thursday night by defeating Creighton 1-0 at the Cyclone Sports Complex. The win improved the Cyclones' overall record to 3-4 on the season, as well as ending the Bluejays' three-match winning streak.
The Cyclones were able to take advantage of their chances much more than in past games, as freshman Clara Thimstrand scored her first goal of the season in the 35th minute off of a free kick that turned into a pinball situation in the six yard box. The Sundsvall, Sweden, native found the ball at her feet and fired the shot to put her team into the lead.
"We didn't start well, but we kept going and played our game," Thimstrand said after the match. "I think the most important [thing] was that we won each of our own situations and in the end, we won."
The match was characterized by its few chances, as both teams looked to get their offenses going against a pair of stifling defenses. The Cyclones and Bluejays finished the game with a combined total of just 12 shots, the lowest for both teams this season.
"I think there were a couple of big moments and we won those big moments," Iowa State head coach Matt Fannon said. "There weren't a lot of chances, but the chances they had we defended really well. At the other end, when we were playing well and on top of them we scored. Those are the things that haven't really gone our way in the past couple of weeks, so it was a big difference."
The Cyclones were once again led in the backfield by junior goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz, who earned her second shutout of the season with a five-save performance against a Creighton squad that came into the match having scored eight goals in their last three games.
The Fairfax, Virginia, native was able to keep her composure after a shaky start to the first half that saw the Bluejays shoot the ball five times in a seven-minute span.
"I have a great team; the ten people in front of me make my life easy and I'm really proud of this group," Silkowitz said on her team's focus in the match. "I know when someone's inside the 18 [yard box], my teammates are going to close it out and not let them get a shot off. They make me look a lot better."
The Cyclones will close out the non-conference portion of their season on Sunday with a road matchup against South Dakota. The match is set to kick off in Vermillion, South Dakota at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.