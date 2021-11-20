The Iowa State cross country program competed at the NCAA National Championships Saturday in Tallahassee, Fla., and return to Ames with some more hardware to add to the trophy case.
The Cyclone women raced first during the day, as the team stayed within the top 20 for the majority of the race. The Iowa State women finished 9th as a team and marked the program's first top-10 finish since taking second at the 2014 NCAA Championships.
But once again, Iowa State was led by its program-leader and senior in Cailie Logue. Logue finished fourth overall and is an NCAA All-American.
Senior Ashley Tutt finished 50th.
The men’s race shortly followed the women’s.
For the majority of the 10K race, the Cyclones were up front and were led by Wesley Kiptoo. The junior stayed up in the front of the pack for the entirety of the race. He finishes the 2021 NCAA Runner Up in the 10K race.
Senior Thomas Pollard finished 21st to clinch an All-American spot.
The Cyclone team finished in second place overall and are NCAA Runner Up’s.
