The Iowa State Cyclone soccer team earned its second win of the season as it narrowly defeated Oklahoma University 1-0.
Having come off of a 1-0 loss to TCU last week, the Cyclones looked to bounce back and they did exactly that. This marks the Cyclones' first win against the Sooners since the 2013-14 season.
The Cyclones did well to absorb the pressure applied by the Sooners all game and struck when they got their opportunity in front of goal.
Their game deciding goal came in the 64th minute from sophomore Mira Emma as she found the back of the net for the first time this season. The Cyclones were then able to hold on to their 1-0 lead for the rest of the game having contained the Sooners to five shots on goal.
Although the Cyclones only recorded six shots on goal it was enough to get one by the Sooners defense and sees their record improve to 2-3 overall.
The Cyclones will look to carry this momentum into next weeks game when they face-off against the University of Texas.
That match-up will take place in Ames at the Cyclones Sports Complex with kick-off scheduled for 6 p.m. The game will also be available to stream via Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
