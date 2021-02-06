The Iowa State Cyclones faced the Texas Tech Red Raiders for the second time this season and came away with another blow out win on Saturday. The game finished with a score of 92-73 as the Cyclones now snap their two game losing streak and improve their record to 12-7 (8-4 Big 12) with five games remaining in the regular season.
The Cyclones got off to a quick start as they established a double-digit lead behind the scoring of Ashley Joens, Lexi Donarski and Emily Ryan. The Cyclones were able to prevent any big scoring in the first quarter from the Red Raiders which set the tone for the remainder of the game.
Iowa State played well defensively on the perimeter and the interior which made it difficult for Texas Tech to gain any kind of momentum on the offensive end. The Red Raiders went on a scoring drought of nearly five minutes in the first quarter which hurt their offensive momentum for the rest of the game.
Ashley Joens, Lexi Donarski and Emily Ryan lead the way scoring wise for the Cyclones as Joens finished with 20, Donarski with 17 and Ryan with 21. Joens was big on the offensive glass as she grabbed five offensive rebounds for second chance points which the Cyclones have been missing this season.
Rebounding has been a category that head coach Bill Fennelly knows needed improvement and against Texas Tech, the Cyclones were able to out-rebound the Red Raiders 37 to 28. The Cyclones were able to grab 15 offensive rebounds for 19 second chance points which helped them extend their lead throughout the game.
By the third quarter the Cyclones were able to build a 20 point lead and did not look back.
While Texas Tech’s Vivian Gray and Lexi Gordon combined for a total of 49 points, the Cyclones defense was able to hold the rest of the team to 10 points or under. The defense was massive for the Cyclones as they now look to carry this momentum into their next game against Oklahoma.
The Cyclones will face the Oklahoma Sooners for their second meeting this season on Tuesday evening. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. with streaming available on ESPN+ via Big 12 Now.
