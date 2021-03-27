Iowa State is scheduled to compete from Sunday until Tuesday in the Hootie at Bulls Bay tournament in Awendaw, South Carolina.
In their last event, the National Invitational Tournament, the Cyclones finished 10th out of 18 team. They finished with a three-round score of 862 (291-287-284).
The highlight of the event was Trip Kinney's ninth place finish. This finish marked his 12th career top ten finish.
Head Coach Andrew Tank attributed Kinney's success to his work ethic saying,
“He is just a really driven competitor, works really hard and wants to be good,” Tank said.
The Cyclones will go up against yet another tough field, this time featuring 16 teams.
The field consists of Wisconsin, Kansas, West Virginia, Louisiana Tech, Duke, Kentucky, South Carolina, Auburn, Charleston, Marquette, Wichita State, NC State, Kent State, Purdue and Missouri.
Tank is once again embracing the competition, as he views it as just another opportunity to get better.
This is the tail end of three events in the month of March for the Cyclones. After the event, Iowa State will finally receive a break until April 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.