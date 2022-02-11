The Iowa State track and field team began day one of the Iowa State Classic Friday and did not disappoint.
To begin the day, the men’s and women’s 60m hurdles saw some great times from the Cyclone athletes.
In the women’s 60m hurdles, the Cyclones came out with the win as Katrina Vlahovic ran a 8.29 to take the event. Kaylyn Hall also finished right behind Vlahovic as she came in with a time of 8.31 followed by Sydney Willits who placed seventh with 8.95.
In the finals for the women’s 60m hurdles, Vlahovic and Hall finished in first and second yet again. Vlahovic took the win for the Cyclones with an even better time of 8.21 with Hall following with a time of 8.24.
As for the men, Jack Vetsch and James Ezeonu competed and finished in 10th and 15th place. Vetsch claimed the 10th spot with a time of 8.53 while Ezeonu placed 15th with his time of 8.69.
Ezeonu also participated in the men’s 200m alongside Joven Nelson, Charlie Johnson and Trent Hamerski. Each of the Cyclones did well in the event as they all finished with times under 25 seconds.
Nelson placed the highest at 9th place with a time of 22.18 followed by 12th place Johnson with 22.34, Ezeonu in 16th with a time of 22.58 and Hamerski in 28th with a time of 23.72.
Another win for the Cyclones came in the men’s 1,000m run as Joe Schaefer claimed the victory with David Thompson finishing right behind in second place. Schaefer had a winning time of 2:28.45 as Thompson finished shortly after with a time of 2:29.06.
In the women’s 200m, Bria Barnes continued her impressive season as she placed 7th overall. Her time of 25.25 was enough to see her finish first in Heat three and she nearly cracked the top five as she was .10 off.
The women’s 600 yard run also saw senior Zakiyah Amos take second place as she stood out for the Cyclones. She ran a personal best time of 1:22.27 in the final and continues her great season for Iowa State.
The Cyclone women stood out Friday as Cailie Logue came away with another victory for Iowa State. Logue participated in the women’s 5K where she posted a time of 15:46.24 which is a new personal record.
These times were some of the best from the Cyclones at the Iowa State Classic as many Cyclone athletes made their way to the finals for their events.
The Cyclones will be back in action Saturday afternoon to take part in more final’s events.
