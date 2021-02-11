The Cyclones and Track and Field Head Coach Martin Smith are looking to end the regular season on a high note in their final home meet of the indoor season Friday through Saturday in Lied Recreation and Athletics Center in Ames.
While a portion of the women's team ran last week in Virginia, this will end a two-week break for the majority of the team.
The last time the men competed was in Fayetteville, Arkansas, in the Razorback Invitational Jan. 30-31, and Iowa State held its own in a meet with other elite competition.
Wesley Kiptoo was one reason why the men for Iowa State did so well. Kiptoo would end up breaking the school record in the 3,000-meter run while placing third in the race with a time of 7:48.36.
Although Kiptoo will not be competing in the 3k this weekend, he will be suiting up to run in the 5,000-meter run. This will be the first time the sophomore transfer from Colby Community College will be running in the 5k this year. He set his current personal record in this event last season when he ran a 13:43.9.
Another runner to keep an eye on for Iowa State this weekend is sophomore Jason Gomez.
Gomez has begun to build quite the resume the past couple of meets as a Cyclone.
Three weeks ago, Gomez became the second-fastest Cyclone in the 800-meter dash with a time of 1:47.02. Two weeks ago, Gomez was part of the distance medley relay team that broke the school record and became the eighth fastest on the collegiate all-time list.
Gomez will be running in the 1,000-meter dash this weekend for Iowa State and will be the first time the sophomore transfer from Notre Dame de Namur will run this event this season.
For the women, sophomore Katarina Vlahovic has stolen the headlines as one of the best hurdles runners in the country.
Vlahovic currently holds the No. 23 spot in the NCAA in the 60-meter hurdles, and a big reason why is because of her performance in the Doc Hale Elite Meet.
There, the Canadian would tie her personal record of 8.30 in the first round while winning her heat. Then in the finals, Vlahovic would finish second place overall with a time of 8.27, a mark good enough to put her at the No. 4 spot all-time for Iowa State.
Vlahovic will once again be preparing to run in the 60-meter hurdles this weekend for the Cyclones.
Iowa State is going into the home stretch of the season in good shape. The men are ranked at the No. 15 spot in the country and the women are currently ranked No. 7 in their region.
The meet is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Friday with the women's long jump and will carry over into Saturday.
