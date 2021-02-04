After coming back from Fayetteville, Arkansas, the women's track and field team will be suiting up to run in the Doc Hale Elite Meet on Saturday. This will be the women's second road meet in a row before heading back to Ames to compete in the Iowa State Classic on Feb. 12.
Iowa State track and field Head Coach Martin Smith will only be sending the women's sprints, jumps and hurdles group to race at Virginia Tech this weekend.
The meet will begin Friday and carry over into Saturday.
Iowa State junior Maggie Davis is one runner to keep an eye on at the event. Davis competed in the 800-meter dash at the Razorback Invitational on Jan. 29-30. Although Davis finished sixth, she dropped two seconds from her previous personal record and ended the race with a time of 2:10.65.
Many of the runners competing for Iowa State have had a full indoor season thus far, some even marking this meet as the fifth time competing to date.
Tatiana Aholou is one of four Cyclones entered in two individual events this weekend. Aholou, along with her teammate Erika Furbeck, is set to run in the 60-meter dash and jump in the long jump.
Kaylyn Hall and Katarina Vlahovic, both sophomores, are scheduled to run in the 200-meter dash and 60-meter hurdles.
Vlahovic currently holds the season best for the Cyclones in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.42.
Two of the nation's top 25 will also make an appearance in Blacksburg, Virginia, this weekend — No. 23-ranked Duke Blue Devils and No. 20-ranked Tennessee Volunteers.
This will be the Blue Devils' third week in a row competing at Virginia Tech, previously competing in the Virginia Tech Invitational and the Hokie Invitational.
Duke senior Leigha Torino is coming off of a first-place finish and a new personal record in the 800-meter dash.
Torino finished her last race with a time of 2:10.36, followed closely behind her teammate Rylee Bowen, who finished third with a new personal best of 2:13.40.
The meet is set to kick off at 4 p.m. with the men's 800-meter dash.
