The Iowa State Track and Field team was back in Ames Saturday as they hosted the Cyclone Open.
The meet included other schools from around the midwest such as Bradley University, Drake, Hawkeye and Indian Hills Community Colleges, Minnesota, Missouri, St. Thomas, UA District Track Club and UNAT-Minnesota.
While the Cyclones overall put up some impressive performances as a team, the Iowa State women stole the show. There were multiple women who stepped up for the Cyclones and had strong finishes in almost every event.
The first bit of action that came from the Cyclone women was in the women’s 1,000 event. Cailie Logue in her season debut took second place with a time of 2:46.54 and is now placed #8 in school history for the event.
Logue also finished in third for the women’s mile with an impressive time of 4:42.01. Along with Logue, Dana Feyen also impressed with a time of 4:53.71 Lansing her in sixth place.
Also participating in the 1,000 Janette Scharft finished in fourth with Madelynn Hill in fifth, Bella Heikes in sixth, Maggie Davis in eighth and Riley Beach in ninth.
The women’s 60m hurdles preliminaries also saw Kaylyn Hall record a season best with Katrina Vlahovic and Sydney Wilts also finishing strong. Hall recorded a time of 8.42 and became the top seed for the 60m hurdles finals.
During the finals of the 60m hurdles Hall took first place again with an even better time and a personal record of 8.38. Vlahovic came in a close second with 8.44.
The women’s 400 yard dash also saw Zakiyah Amos take second place as she clocked in at a tome of 55.14, 0.01 off of winning. Amos has been performing very well for the Cyclones as of late and will certainly continue to improve each meet.
Along with the 400 yard dash, Amos competed in the 200 yard dash alongside Hall and Vlahovic. The three each finished in the 24.7 range as Amos finished with 24.72, Hall with 24.75 and Vlahovic with 24.77.
Another name who has been in the headlines as of late is Danielle Hoyle who put up another PR in the women’s weight throw. She threw a distance of 17.91 and took seventh place while Antonella Creazzola took sixth with 18.01.
Iowa State’s women have been putting together multiple impressive performances week after week and the Cyclone Open was no different. Their ability is no question and with multiple women per event who can perform well consistently, the ceiling for the Cyclone women is very high.
The Cyclone’s will hope to continue their good form in their next meet which takes place in Fayetteville Arkansas at the Razorback Invitational. That meet will be a two day event beginning next Friday and finishing up on Saturday.
