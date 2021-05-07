The Iowa State tennis team defeated South Carolina in order to advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament on Friday in Raleigh, North Carolina.
This is the first time that Iowa State has ever reached the NCAA tournament.
South Carolina got off to a hot start after winning two of the three doubles matches, claiming the doubles point as a team.
With their backs against the wall, Thasaporn Nacklo, Miska Kadleckova, Christin Hseih, and Chie Kezuka claimed victory in their respective singles matches. This led to Iowa State winning the match as a team by a score of 4 to 2.
The team's next match will take place on Saturday at 1 p.m. CT against North Carolina State. NCST is the sixth overall seed in the tournament, so the Cyclones will receive another major test in the second round of this tournament.
Iowa State Doubles Scores
#1- (SC) Davies/Horvit def. (ISU) Naklo/Hseih - 6-2
#2- (ISU) Kadleckova/Cabezas def. (SC) Chinellato/Shelton - 6-4
#3- (SC) Cruz/Gretkowski def. (ISU) Cancini/Chang - 6-4
Singles Scores
#1- (ISU) Nacklo def. (SC) Horvit - 6-2, 6-4
#2- (SC) Davies def. (ISU) Cancini- 6-3, 6-0
#3- (ISU) Kadleckova def. (SC) Shelton - 6-3, 7-5
#4- (ISU) Hseih def. (SC) Gretkowski - 7-5, 6-4
#5 (ISU) Kezuka def. (SC) Cruz - 6-0, 6-1
#6- (ISU) Cabezas vs. (SC) Mills - 6-2, 3-3 (Did not finish)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.