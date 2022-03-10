Iowa State softball continues its non-conference schedule with another weekend-long road trip. This time, the destination is Southern California.
Iowa State will play five games at the Louisville Slugger Invitation in Long Beach and Fullerton, Calif. Iowa State has lost six of its last 10 games, and the goal this weekend is a winning record, according to their head coach Jamie Pinkerton. But, with the Big 12 schedule less than a month away, there’s no sense of urgency.
“I wouldn’t say sense of urgency is the word,” Pinkerton said. “You’ve got to play with a sense of what you do well to put yourself in the best position to win.”
A sense of urgency brings with it players tightening up and mistakes compounding, Pinkerton added. After losing a game to Texas State due to unforced errors, urgency is not the strategy. Texas State beat Iowa State 4–3 at the Wildcat Invite after a walk and a passed ball contributed to two runs in the first inning.
Texas State served as a microcosm of the Wildcat Invitational, Pinkerton said. The Cyclones lost two more games to Boise State and No. 8 Arizona on its home diamond. Iowa State held a three-run lead over Arizona in the third inning and lost to Boise State by just two runs after the Bronco hitters provided a three-run fourth inning.
According to their head coach, addressing the “little fixable things” is the priority for Iowa State. For the players, that sentiment brings with it an acknowledgment of how good they are while also longing for what they could become.
“It’s bittersweet,” first baseman Angelina Allen said. “We know that we’re getting better and we’re just that close.”
Allen was a highlight for Iowa State offensively in Arizona. Allen batted seven for 14 while driving in four RBIs from her spot at third in the order.
The steady improvement is something that’s noticeable for starting pitcher Ellie Spelhaug as well. The junior is the leader in innings pitched for Iowa State, and the losses don’t reflect how the team is improving, she said.
“You never want to say it’s okay to take some losses,” Spelhaug said. “But as long as we keep improving, we’ll peak at the right time.”
At the Louisville Slugger Invitational, Iowa State will face Long Beach State, Cal State Fullerton, Boston University, Sacramento State and UCF.
“They’re good,” Pinkerton said regarding the field. “We’re going to be playing programs that know how to win.”
UCF was recently dropped from the national top-25 but still has a strong record of 1–7. UCF has marquee wins over No. 12 Georgia and No. 11 Texas. They’ll play Iowa State on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Anderson Family Field in Fullerton, Calif.
That venue is where Iowa State will next face Cal State Fullerton. The game will be a true road game for Iowa State played in Titans’ home ballfield. It will be the second true road game of the weekend for Iowa State. Long Beach State will play against the Cyclones in its home venue at 4 p.m. Friday.
“It’s nothing new to us,” Pinkerton said about playing true road games early in the season.
In Ames, Iowa, the Cyclones get fewer opportunities to practice outside on dirt diamonds and see true fly balls in the elements. At this point of the season, Iowa State often plays teams with a head start on playing in the elements.
“Is it an advantage? Yes,” Pinkerton said. “But we can’t dwell on that. We do it every year.”
Iowa State will start with Boston University at 1:30 Friday, and Long Beach State will be the second game of a double-header. Saturday, Iowa State will play two games, starting with UCF then Cal State Fullerton. The tournament will finish with a long game Sunday against Big Sky conference member Sacramento State. Pinkerton, a former Big Sky coach at Montana, is familiar with that program.
