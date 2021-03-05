The Iowa State softball team travelled to Arlington, Texas, Friday to compete in the UT-Arlington Boerner Invitational. The Cyclones played North Texas to start out the tournament.
In the bottom of the first inning, senior Sami Williams started off the offense for the Cyclones with an RBI double to score sophomore Carli Spelhaug.
Sophomore Alesia Ranches and freshman Kali Gose both hit RBI singles to continue the offensive stride and extend the lead for the Cyclones, 2-0.
Carli Spelhaug joined the offense party with an RBI of her own to extend the lead 4-0..
Freshman Milaysia Ochoa hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth to extend the Cyclones lead to 7-1.
The Cyclones defeated North Texas, 7-1 to start the day.
The Cyclones rounded out day one play by playing UTA.
The Cyclones started out slow as UTA got on the board early.
Carli Spelhaug hit an RBI double in the top of the second to get the Cyclones on the board and in the lead.
Williams’ sacrifice fly continued the Cyclones momentum.
The bats were out for the Cyclone freshman. Ochoa hit another three run homer to give the Cyclones.
Williams joined the home run party with her solo shot.
The Cyclones defeated UTA, 8-2 and started off the tournament weekend 2-0. Iowa State plays again on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. versus Texas A&M Corpus Christi.
