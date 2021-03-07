The Iowa State softball team competed at the UT-Arlington Invitational in Arlington, Texas.
The team went 3-2 in the tournament, suffering two consecutive losses to end the tournament.
Williams continues dominance
Sami Williams was able to hit a solo home run against University of Texas-Arlington, improving her hot streak.
She broke records also over the weekend and is now Iowa State's leader in runs batted in for her career.
Cyclones offense shows off their talent
Milaysia Ochoa had two home runs on the first day of tournament play, having six runs batted in of her own.
Pitcher Karlie Charles was able to hold North Texas' offense scoreless for four innings. She only allowed one run on four hits with three strikeouts in her outing.
Cyclones continuing to improve despite two losses
The Cyclones suffered two consecutive losses to Missouri State, 3-1 and Wichita State 3-1. Despite the two losses, the team still is making improvements to its pitching.
The team was able to hold each opponent to only three points in each game at the tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.