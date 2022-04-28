Iowa State softball has one last road series on deck.
After a monumental and emotional CyHawk series win Tuesday afternoon, the Cyclones will travel to Waco, Texas, to take on the Baylor Bears for another Big 12 matchup Friday.
Iowa State came in ready for the challenge against Iowa in the final Iowa Corn CyHawk matchup of the season for both universities.
Iowa State led the series 12-11, with only softball left to be decided. With the win over Iowa, Iowa State clinched the CyHawk trophy and ended its five-game losing streak in the process.
Now, they turn their focus to the three-game series against Baylor, who has a current record of 26-19.
Continuing to build up confidence and get wins that, according to Jamie Pinkerton, have been hard to come by as of late are things that the Cyclones will continue to strive for throughout the rest of their season.
Additionally, learning to slow the game down and take deep breaths when things get tough is an aspect Pinkerton is working with his team on.
The Cyclones don’t always get an opportunity to practice on their home field. Many times they practice indoors, which can be challenging.
They don’t get to deal with the weather elements like the wind and the sun as often as they’d like, and Pinkerton says it’s hard when you can’t necessarily practice as a team and hit fly balls.
“It’s been a tough year,” Pinkerton said regarding practicing.
So, with the win over Iowa, it brings more confidence and momentum to Cyclone softball. Going into games and continuing to compete is all Pinkerton can ask of his team.
No matter the score, at the end of the day, as long as his team competes, he’s happy.
Pitcher Ellie Spelhaug will continue to be one of the main pitchers for the Cyclones and says she will continue to do her best to help her team.
“Whatever it takes,” Spelhaug said.
Pinkerton says he’s proud of Spelhaug and that she’s done a great job of putting her team in a position to win games.
“She’s a competitor, she wants to win,” Pinkerton said.
Although Saya Swain started for the Cyclones, Spelhaug came in and pitched 5.2 innings against Iowa.
Freshman Angelina Allen will also be one to watch against Baylor. Along with a home run in their game against Iowa, Allen now has 25 RBIs.
“You gotta coach 'em’ and love 'em’,” Pinkerton said.
The first game of the series against Baylor will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
