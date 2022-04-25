After a game cancelation against St. Thomas and a road trip to Oklahoma for a three-game series, Iowa State softball is back in Ames for the annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk series.
The Cyclones lost all three games in Norman as they played No. 1 Oklahoma who currently has a 42-1 record.
With these losses, Iowa State is on a five-game losing streak. Additionally, they have now dropped below the .500 mark with their current record of 21-24.
They will be eager to get back to .500 as having two consecutive winning seasons has not occurred since 1988 and 1989, and it is a team goal for the Cyclones.
Going into their series against Oklahoma, Iowa State knew what to expect. Head coach Jamie Pinkerton says that he’s been following Sooner softball since 1986 and that this is the best team he’s ever seen assembled.
“They’re highly skilled, and they're elite,” Pinkerton said.
In game one of their series against the Sooners, the Cyclones were able to score four runs against the Sooners. Pinkerton says that those four runs were tied for second in runs that Oklahoma has allowed their opponents to score all year.
But with a sellout crowd and adjustments made by Oklahoma, Iowa State was not able to come home with a win.
Nonetheless, Pinkerton says his team played “clean,” and he was proud of how his players competed.
Moving into the game against the Hawkeyes, Iowa is a team that has struggled late in the season similarly to Iowa State.
The Hawkeyes have lost nine out of their last 10 games. Both teams will be coming in highly competitive and eager for a win.
Additionally, because it is not a conference game, it may not seem as important as the rest of the games that the Cyclones will play.
Pinkerton says that those types of thoughts are “a lot of noise” and that winning this game comes with not only bragging rights but that is in an important game for his Iowan players.
In its 17th season, Iowa State is currently winning the Cy-Hawk series 12-11.
Due to COVID-19, Iowa State did not get an opportunity to play against Iowa during the 2020-2021 season.
Softball will be the last sport of the 2021-2022 season to compete in a Cy-Hawk game, and the Cy-Hawk trophy will also be at stake.
“It will be good to renew the rivalry,” Pinkerton said.
Iowa State will have two days of rest and practice before facing the Hawkeyes of Iowa and will need to get any re-grouping done fast.
Pinkerton says that adjustments will continue to be made throughout the rest of the season and that with all the new technology that there is today, it makes it that much easier to spot mistakes and make improvements.
“There’s no secrets. They know your weaknesses,” Pinkerton said.
So, mark your calendars as the Cy-Hawk first pitch will begin at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Cyclone Sports Complex.
