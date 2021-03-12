The Iowa State softball team finished their first day of play in Columbia, Missouri Friday, beating Kent State 9-1.
The team plays Kent State again, first thing Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
Sarah Tyree, designated player for the Cyclones, hit a home run down the left field line in the second inning of the game, giving the Cyclones their first big hit and score of the game.
Alesia Ranches also homered one to left field in the third inning, sending herself and her teammate Milaysia Ochoa home.
Sami Williams, short stop for Iowa State, was also able to hit a home run to left center in the fifth inning.
The Cyclones begin the second day of tournament play Saturday at 12:30 p.m. against Kent State for the second time and playing again at 5:30 p.m. against No. 17 Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.