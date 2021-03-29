The Iowa State softball team competed against No. 1 Oklahoma in Big 12 conference play at the Cyclone Sports Complex over the weekend, losing all three contests.
The team finished 0-3, suffering their first 0-3 start against any team this season.
Williams breaks another record
Senior Sami Williams hit a home run during the first game against Oklahoma on Friday, making it her 14th home run of the season. It became her 297th career hit, tying Iowa State’s all-time hit record.
During the second game against Oklahoma on Saturday, she broke Iowa State’s all-time career hits record. Williams broke this record during her third-inning double, which was the 298th hit of her career.
The record was held previously by Brittany Gomes, who played for the Cyclones from 2013-2016. Gomes had a record of 297 hits in her career.
Cyclones struggle defensively
Iowa State suffered three consecutive losses to No. Oklahoma this weekend, 7-9, 2-10, and 2-22.
One thing the Cyclones struggled with was their defense, giving Oklahoma a lot of opportunities to score, which they took advantage of.
Oklahoma had a total of four home runs against Iowa State in the series.
In each game over the weekend it was always Oklahoma that started out strong, giving them a big advantage throughout.
Series finale stings
The series finale against Oklahoma was the toughest loss they had yet.
The Cyclone’s loss to the Sooners 2-22 in a five-inning run-rule.
Oklahoma had ten fourth-inning runs and three home runs throughout the entire game.
The Cyclone’s were only able to score two runs against the No. 1 offense in the nation.
