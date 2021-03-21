The Iowa State softball team finished out the Billiken Bash on Sunday with a sweep.
The team took another win from the Saint Louis Billikens to complete a three-game sweep.
The Cyclone pitching efforts started off hot. Sophomore Karlie Charles started off the first inning with two strikeouts to eliminate Saint Louis batters.
The offense started with a Billiken run to make it 1-0.
Junior Mikayla Ramos started the Cyclone offense off with a two run homer to give Iowa State the lead, 2-1.
Strategy came out as senior Logan Schaben sacrifice bunt scored freshman Milaysia Ochoa to give the Cyclones the lead, 3-1, in the top of the third inning.
Ramos struck again as she hit her second home run of the day to extend the Cyclone lead, 4-1.
A pitching change threw off the Cyclone defense allowing Saint Louis to score two runs to make it 4-3.
Charles came back in the game for the Cyclones and finished off the day with seven strikeouts total.
The Cyclones defeated Saint Louis 4-3.
The team is back in action in Ames, Iowa, versus the No. 1 ranked Oklahoma Sooners on March 26.
