Big 12 competition continues for the Iowa State softball team, beginning Thursday against the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowgirls in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
This will be the first time Iowa State has seen Oklahoma State in conference play since the 2019 season.
Oklahoma State is 26-5 overall on the season and 2-1 in Big 12 play after playing the Kansas Jayhawks last weekend. The Cyclone offense has two 10-win pitchers to watch out for on the Cowgirls in graduate transfer Carrie Eberle and redshirt sophomore Kelly Maxwell. On the season, Eberle has a current earned runs average (ERA) of 0.61.
This will be the second weekend of Big 12 play for the Cyclones during the 2021 season after being swept in a three-game series versus No. 1 Oklahoma in the previous weekend.
Even though Iowa State didn’t win a game versus Oklahoma, they were able to see how they played against a team with high offensive production.
Tuesday’s win versus Drake opened up momentum for the Cyclone team. Three Cyclones — senior Sami Williams, junior Mikayla Ramos, and freshman Milaysia Ochoa — put up solid offensive numbers versus the Bulldogs.
Ramos had four runs batted in on the night, including a three-run homer. Williams joined the home-run party with her own solo shot.
Offense mirrors defense.
In Iowa State’s three-game series versus Oklahoma, the defensive efforts were missing, which pushed the offensive efforts away too.
In a three-game series versus Oklahoma State, the Cyclones' discipline on defense would allow them to stop the Cowgirls' offense fast when ruts appear. With impactful defensive efforts comes the momentum, which could help to produce offensively, something that was difficult versus a shutdown Oklahoma team.
Sophomore pitchers Ellie Spelhaug and Karlie Charles faced the Sooners and could have a chance to face the Cowgirls and improve on the pitches they’ve been throwing. In Sunday’s game versus the Sooners, both pitchers were in the game to try and stop the overproducing Oklahoma offense.
The differences between the Oklahoma schools come down to simplicity. Oklahoma’s high offensive production versus Oklahoma State’s pitching as the team is ranked eighth in the nation in ERA (1.37).
The Cyclones begin the battle with Oklahoma State at 6 p.m. Thursday.
