The Iowa State cross country program competed at the Roy Griak Invitational on Friday.
The men started the 8k Gold race at 10:30 a.m. Senior Wesley Kiptoo came from sixth place half way through the race and ended up finishing second overall.
The Cyclone men finished with six runners in the top 15. They took second place behind No.3 Brigham Young University by only one point.
The Cyclone women were off at 11:15 a.m.
Senior Cailie Logue was back in action for the Cyclones. For part of the race she was in thirteenth place.
As the race continued on, she inched further towards the front and was able to make a last minute stride to clinch the first place individual title at the Roy Griak Invitational.
The women’s team took second overall behind the University of Minnesota with four Cyclones in the top 20.
