Cyclone Hockey headed to Fort Wayne, Indiana, Friday to take on the Indiana Tech Warriors, looking to keep their hot streak going after they secured back-to-back sweeps.
The streak would stop Friday as Cyclone Hockey would go on to fall by a final score of 3-2.
Things started off rough on Friday for the Cyclones, as the Warriors opened the scoring about halfway into the first period with a goal from Cole Barney with Bobby Frieson and Alex Arnold picking up the assists.
Just 1:15 into the 2nd period, Fillip Schultz added on to the Warriors' lead as Alex Potter assisted him in finding the back of the net for a 2-0 lead. Not even a full minute later, Alex Potter scored a goal for the Warriors giving them a 3-0 lead with still 18 minutes to play in the 2nd frame. With six minutes left in the 2nd, Iowa State's Brooks Mitzel is assisted by Payton McSharry with a score, cutting the Indiana Tech lead down to 3-1.
As time was running out in the 3rd and final frame, Ryan Nelson got his first goal as a Cyclone and brought the score within one point. Unfortunately for the Cyclones, no more goals would be scored and they would go on to fall by a final score of 3-2.
The Warriors and Cyclones get ready for a rematch at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Fort Wayne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.