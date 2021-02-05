The Big 12 season continues for the Iowa State gymnastics squad, who will travel to Morgantown, West Virginia, to face the Mountaineers on Sunday. The Cyclones are coming off a victory in Denver, when they defeated the Pioneers by a score of 196.050 to 195.850.
The Cyclones' victory last week over the fifth-ranked Pioneers was capped off by junior Addy De Jesus, who had a historic day by recording a perfect 10 on the vault to take the individual title.
Her score was the just the fourth such in Iowa State history, as well as the first under Iowa State Head Coach Jay Ronayne's tenure with the team since his arrival in 2007. It was also the first perfect 10 on any apparatus since Janet Anson did it on the vault in 2004. For her performances, De Jesus was named both Big 12 Gymnast and Newcomer of the week.
Iowa State will take a No.17 ranking into Morgantown on Sunday, as well as sporting a 1-1 record after having lost the home-opener to Denver on Jan. 15 at Hilton Coliseum by another close margin of 196.600 to 195.500. Despite the loss, the Cyclones had several gymnasts start strong to the season, as seen on the vault where they had four scores of at least 9.825, capped off by De Jesus' career-best 9.900.
While De Jesus' leadership and performances will be key for the Cyclones, they will also be looking to gymnasts like freshman Kaia Parker.
In last week's win, Parker also had strong performances on both the vault and beam, with scores of 9.825 and 9.775 respectively. Sophomore Makayla Maxwell also had a career day against the Pioneers, scoring a collegiate-best 9.850 on the uneven bars as part of the Cyclones' 48.850 total points in the event.
The Cyclones' diverse array of performances across all four events that carried them to victory last week will be important again on Sunday versus the Mountaineers.
Iowa State will face off against West Virginia at noon on Sunday at the WVU Coliseum. The meet will be televised on ESPN+, and live results will also be provided on statsbroadcast.com.
