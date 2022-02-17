After coming up short to No. 12 Denver on Sunday, Cyclone gymnastics continues to persevere as they prepare for two competitions beginning Friday and wrapping up Sunday.
One of the biggest setbacks from their meet against Denver was their uneven bars dismounts. With no stuck landings, the team lost five-tenths on just that event.
“One thing we need to continue working on is those landings because they add up really fast,” Iowa State gymnastics head coach Jay Ronayne said.
However, their loss to Denver is not stopping the Cyclone team from reaching their goals.
“Our next step is to hit all 24 routines,” Ronayne said.
The gymnasts will have a short turnaround as they compete both Friday and Sunday. Ronayne said this isn’t a common occurrence, but it is intentional to prepare them for later in the season.
Even with the emotional and physical drain that comes along with the sport, the team is ready for the challenge.
With only two days of practice for the gymnasts this week, the team practiced high-quality and low quantity routines.
“We want to make it as flawless as we can,” Ronayne said.
As the gymnasts continue their season, the lineup may continue to change.
This weekend may also be the time to see gymnasts compete on events that they haven’t yet. Iowa State’s freshmen will also continue to play big parts throughout the rest of the season.
Loganne Basuel, a junior in kinesiology and health, will continue to compete in balance beam and uneven bars.
“I’ve been really nervous to be honest. This is my first season doing two events.”
When asked what helps push through those nerves, she had an unpopular opinion for a response.
“I’m one who loves to watch everyone that goes before me…a lot of the girls turn around,” Basuel said.
Basuel also mentioned how motivational it is for her but that “it’s important to not let it get to my head too much.”
With lower scores than expected, we can continue to expect progress and success from the team.
“A lot of the routines we’ve done have definitely been underscored,” Basuel said. “I think we’ve been doing exactly what we’ve been doing in training and that’s all we really can do. It’s up to the judges.”
With gymnastics being an individualized sport, one thing that keeps this team going is their bond.
“Our team is pretty close this year, and I think that’s something that has been very beneficial to us,” Kelsey Boychuk, a senior in marketing, said.
Iowa State gymnastics will compete against Lindenwood, Illinois State and Southeast Missouri State at the GymQuarters Invitational Friday. The meet is set to begin at 7 p.m.
The team will compete again Sunday against Northern Illinois and Central Michigan. That meet is set to begin at 4 p.m.
