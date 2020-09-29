The Iowa State men's golf squad rounded out the second of the two-day Colonial Collegiate Invitational in Fort Worth, Texas, on Tuesday.
The Cyclones posted a third round score of 301 points by their top-3 players, finishing in 10th place overall with a total score of 894 points out of 10 teams participating. Oklahoma won the team title with a total score of 835 points over three rounds, with the Sooners' junior Logan McAllister claiming the individual title with a score of 207.
Freshman Brock Barnhart led the Cyclones once again, ending his tournament with 74 in the final round for a score of +4. Barnhart hit par on 12 of the 18 holes on Tuesday, adding to his total score 218 to finish tied for 23rd overall. His first round score of 68 was the lowest posted by an Iowa State golfer overall.
Senior Tripp Kinney and junior Lachlan Barker rounded out the scoring trio for the Cyclones, posting final round scores of 71 and 79 respectively. Kinney, who began the tournament with scores of 75 and 74 on Monday, closed out the tournament with a total score of 220 to finish tied for 28th. The Waukee, Iowa, native birdied on holes 1, 7 and 18 to finish the final round 1 stroke above par.
Barker also scored birdies three times on holes 12, 13 and 18 during the final round, but shot 10 on the fifth hole (par-4) to finish with a total score of 229. This score was good enough to finish tied for 39th place.
Elsewhere for the Cyclones, junior Ricky Costello improved on his first day scores of 79 and 85 to finish the last round with 75, good enough for 57th place overall. Fellow junior Frank Lindwall shot 79 on the final day for a total score of 240 while freshman Lukas Pany made his Cyclone debut with a tournament total of 241, also shooting 79 in the third round on Tuesday. Lindwall and Pany finished 59th and 60th respectively.
Iowa State will continue its season with Big 12 Match Play in Houston on Oct. 2-4.
Overall Team Scores:
1. Oklahoma: 284-273-278=835
2. Texas: 277-284-280= 841
3. Texas Tech: 288-285-277= 850
4. Kansas: 282-288-293= 863
Baylor: 286-288-289=863
TCU: 282-295-286=863
7. Kansas State 288-285-294=867
8. Oklahoma State 284-302-285=871
9. West Virginia 295-298-300=893
10. Iowa State: 295-298-301= 894
Individual Scores:
T23. Brock Barnhart (Fr.): 68-74-76=218
T28. Tripp Kinney (Sr.): 75-74-71=220
T39. Lachlan Barker (Jr.): 73-72-79=224
57. Ricky Costello (Jr.): 79-85-75=239
58. Frank Lindwall (Jr.): 83-78-79=240
59. Lukas Pany (Fr.): 80-82-79=241
